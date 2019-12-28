Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.133 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock traded up C$0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$52.46. 110,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,864. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$52.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$51.50. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of C$43.06 and a twelve month high of C$54.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion and a PE ratio of 11.42.

AP.UN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial set a C$58.00 price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$50.00 to C$52.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Securities downgraded Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$55.79.

In other news, Director Michael R. Emory bought 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$50.94 per share, with a total value of C$108,497.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,246 shares in the company, valued at C$8,671,990.75. Also, Director Gerald R. Connor sold 7,212 shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.86, for a total transaction of C$388,452.74.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

