AllSafe (ASAFE) Achieves Market Cap of $157,099.00

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. AllSafe has a total market cap of $157,099.00 and approximately $1,785.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AllSafe alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00027282 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 76.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw.

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.