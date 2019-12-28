Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.86.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDRX. TheStreet upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

MDRX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,053,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,915. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average is $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.40.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

