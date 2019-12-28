Almeela (KZE) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,239.00

Almeela (CURRENCY:KZE) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 28th. During the last seven days, Almeela has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. Almeela has a market capitalization of $332,551.00 and $1,239.00 worth of Almeela was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Almeela token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0891 or 0.00001217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Almeela alerts:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025600 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000810 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Wavesbet (WBET) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Almeela Token Profile

Almeela (KZE) is a token. Almeela’s total supply is 8,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,733,419 tokens. Almeela’s official website is www.almeela.com. Almeela’s official Twitter account is @almeelatoken.

Almeela Token Trading

Almeela can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Almeela directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Almeela should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Almeela using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Almeela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Almeela and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.