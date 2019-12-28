Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Earning Very Negative News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Press coverage about Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) has trended very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor earned a news sentiment score of -3.21 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the semiconductor company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AOSL. ValuEngine raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Loop Capital set a $18.00 target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of AOSL traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,654. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average of $11.47. The company has a market cap of $339.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.04. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.97 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Bing Xue sold 8,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $116,395.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

