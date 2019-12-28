Alpha Coin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $17,407.00 (APC)

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded 43.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 28th. Alpha Coin has a market cap of $14,192.00 and $17,407.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. In the last week, Alpha Coin has traded 39.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alpha Coin alerts:

Grin (GRIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013452 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000620 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 46% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Alpha Coin

Alpha Coin (APC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2016. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,511,882 tokens. The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens.

Alpha Coin Token Trading

Alpha Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.