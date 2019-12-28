Alpha Token (A) Price Up 98.8% Over Last 7 Days

Alpha Token (CURRENCY:A) traded up 78.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Alpha Token has a market capitalization of $542,787.00 and approximately $3,342.00 worth of Alpha Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Alpha Token has traded 98.8% higher against the dollar. One Alpha Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000262 BTC on major exchanges including EtherFlyer, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinLim and Token Store.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alpha Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013710 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00187317 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.86 or 0.01284726 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025588 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00120307 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Alpha Token Profile

Alpha Token’s total supply is 278,273,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,003,912 tokens. Alpha Token’s official Twitter account is @Alpha_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Alpha Token is t.me/alpha_token.

Alpha Token Token Trading

Alpha Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Token Store and CoinLim. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.