Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Short Interest Update

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the November 28th total of 3,090,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,412.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,469.93.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $8.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,351.89. 1,025,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,099. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,014.07 and a 12 month high of $1,365.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,326.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,219.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $938.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $13.06 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 144,877 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $7,291,659.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,279.57, for a total value of $70,376.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,473.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 232,062 shares of company stock valued at $118,961,603. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,708,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,545,641,000 after purchasing an additional 259,979 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after acquiring an additional 612,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,341,133,000 after acquiring an additional 81,768 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,480,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,409,352,000 after acquiring an additional 674,924 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,199,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,539,702,000 after acquiring an additional 31,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

