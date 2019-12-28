Altisource Asset Management Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Short Interest Up 11.3% in December

Altisource Asset Management Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the November 28th total of 20,400 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC opened at $13.19 on Friday. Altisource Asset Management has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $42.00.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The asset manager reported ($2.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altisource Asset Management stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Altisource Asset Management Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.20% of Altisource Asset Management worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corporation, an asset management company, provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.