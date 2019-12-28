Altus Group Ltd Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Ltd (TSE:AIF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of TSE AIF traded down C$0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$38.63. The stock had a trading volume of 51,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,310. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$37.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.30, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 476.91. Altus Group has a 12-month low of C$21.67 and a 12-month high of C$40.29.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$136.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$135.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Altus Group will post 1.5499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AIF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Altus Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$40.17.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

