AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.28.

AMAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd.

Shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,120. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $17.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average of $10.54. The company has a market capitalization of $433.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.19). AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.59% and a negative net margin of 88.54%. The business had revenue of $84.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. AMAG Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 211.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,209 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

