Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) Short Interest Down 9.7% in December

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the November 28th total of 3,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 696,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 9.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMBA. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Dougherty & Co set a $59.00 price target on shares of Ambarella and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $59.91. 611,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,875. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.93 and a 200-day moving average of $52.37. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $33.88 and a twelve month high of $67.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.54. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chenming Hu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,302. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 3,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $218,487.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,720.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,072 shares of company stock worth $1,559,497. 6.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 327,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,562,000 after purchasing an additional 109,916 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,940,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

