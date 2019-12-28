Ambrosus Reaches Market Cap of $2.16 Million (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. In the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Ambrosus token can now be purchased for about $0.0150 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Coinrail and RightBTC. Ambrosus has a total market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $506,145.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013642 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00186108 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.58 or 0.01297945 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025751 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00119325 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ambrosus

Ambrosus’ genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 361,477,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,590,975 tokens. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ambrosus Token Trading

Ambrosus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, RightBTC, Coinrail, IDEX, Kucoin, HitBTC, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

