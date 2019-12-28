Amdocs Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:DOX)

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share by the technology company on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Amdocs has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Amdocs has a payout ratio of 26.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Amdocs to earn $4.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

Get Amdocs alerts:

NASDAQ DOX traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.63. 430,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,859. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.40. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $72.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.65.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amdocs will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DOX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Amdocs from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Amdocs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Amdocs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.