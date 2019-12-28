American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$116.87 million during the quarter.

