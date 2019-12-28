America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Short Interest Update

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 375,300 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the November 28th total of 428,800 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 81,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

CRMT has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart to $113.25 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.64. 63,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,419. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. America’s Car-Mart has a 12 month low of $67.61 and a 12 month high of $110.62.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.47 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRMT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,419,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 159.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 104,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,984,000 after buying an additional 64,166 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 51.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 141,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after buying an additional 47,782 shares during the period. Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the second quarter valued at $3,695,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 64.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,641,000 after buying an additional 39,231 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

