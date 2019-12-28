Amino Network (AMIO) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.81 Million

Amino Network (CURRENCY:AMIO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 28th. In the last seven days, Amino Network has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One Amino Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0431 or 0.00000589 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including MXC and KuCoin. Amino Network has a total market cap of $1.81 million and $604,525.00 worth of Amino Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.64 or 0.05890334 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000465 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029885 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035930 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001898 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002563 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Amino Network Token Profile

AMIO is a token. Its launch date was April 12th, 2019. Amino Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,993,686 tokens. Amino Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Amino Network is www.amino.world.

Buying and Selling Amino Network

Amino Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and MXC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amino Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amino Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amino Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

