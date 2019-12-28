Amon (AMN) Price Tops $0.0011 on Exchanges

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 28th. In the last seven days, Amon has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. Amon has a total market cap of $651,025.00 and $607.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amon token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, Cryptopia and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00185984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.01276700 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025581 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00120747 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Amon

Amon’s launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 585,033,318 tokens. The official website for Amon is amon.tech. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Amon Token Trading

Amon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

