Analysts Anticipate Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) to Post $0.37 EPS

Shares of Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.67 (Hold) from the six analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Helios Technologies’ rating score has declined by 2.7% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $46.25 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Helios Technologies an industry rank of 174 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

HLIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Helios Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

In related news, Director Christine L. Koski sold 6,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $291,128.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,528.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Britt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,728. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIO. Brown Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Helios Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $268,031,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the second quarter worth $121,001,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the second quarter worth $107,061,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the second quarter worth $94,148,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the second quarter worth $42,929,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Helios Technologies stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.50. 81,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,847. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.03. Helios Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $31.86 and a fifty-two week high of $53.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 5th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.65%.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helios Technologies (HLIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.