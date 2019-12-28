Analysts Anticipate On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $114.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) to post sales of $114.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for On Deck Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $111.63 million and the highest is $115.36 million. On Deck Capital reported sales of $109.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that On Deck Capital will report full-year sales of $445.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $442.00 million to $448.33 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $479.26 million, with estimates ranging from $470.00 million to $492.72 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover On Deck Capital.

Get On Deck Capital alerts:

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $112.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.37 million. On Deck Capital had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 7.43%. On Deck Capital’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on On Deck Capital from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of On Deck Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of On Deck Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Stephens set a $5.00 price target on shares of On Deck Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. On Deck Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Shares of NYSE:ONDK opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.50, a current ratio of 16.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. On Deck Capital has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $7.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $287.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of On Deck Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital by 266.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 14,330 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

On Deck Capital Company Profile

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on On Deck Capital (ONDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for On Deck Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On Deck Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.