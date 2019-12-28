Analysts Anticipate Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) will announce $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.12. Purple Innovation posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 141.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $117.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.29 million. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 57,779.57%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRPL shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Purple Innovation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.21.

Purple Innovation stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market cap of $169.91 million, a P/E ratio of -16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of -0.37. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $11.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average of $7.44.

In other news, major shareholder Innohold, Llc sold 7,552,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $52,864,952.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,552,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,864,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 7,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $373,544.44. Insiders have sold 10,283,120 shares of company stock valued at $72,306,020 over the last three months. 78.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Purple Innovation stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Purple Innovation worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

