Analysts Expect Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) to announce earnings per share of $0.69 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. Axos Financial posted earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $124.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.87 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 23.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Axos Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

AX stock opened at $30.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.95. Axos Financial has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $33.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Axos Financial during the second quarter worth $35,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the second quarter worth about $234,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

