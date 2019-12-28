Analysts Expect Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) Will Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings. Gaming and Leisure Properties reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.41). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $287.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $418,875 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2,495.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.85. 466,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,708. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $43.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.05%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

