Analysts Expect GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) to Announce -$0.16 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for GenMark Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). GenMark Diagnostics reported earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.80). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GenMark Diagnostics.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 239.16% and a negative net margin of 60.63%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GNMK shares. BidaskClub cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GenMark Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

NASDAQ GNMK traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,117. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.98. The firm has a market cap of $283.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.16. GenMark Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $8.37.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, VP Sarah Hollis Winkler sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $30,910.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,292 shares in the company, valued at $316,361.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hany Massarany sold 7,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $42,979.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 792,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,398,197.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,268 shares of company stock worth $272,529 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNMK. Morgan Stanley grew its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 434.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,824,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,787 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 9.5% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 5,640,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,608,000 after acquiring an additional 488,739 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $2,700,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the third quarter worth $2,165,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 317.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 447,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 340,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

