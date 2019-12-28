Analysts Expect Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) to post earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Groupon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.17. Groupon reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Groupon will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Groupon.

Get Groupon alerts:

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The coupon company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Groupon had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $495.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

GRPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Groupon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Groupon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.20 to $2.40 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush set a $3.50 price target on shares of Groupon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Groupon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.44.

NASDAQ:GRPN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.33. 4,338,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,657,158. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Groupon has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Groupon by 33.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,178,215 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $11,155,000 after purchasing an additional 789,841 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Groupon in the third quarter worth $145,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Groupon by 11.2% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,342 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Groupon in the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Groupon by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,785,475 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $28,689,000 after purchasing an additional 297,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Groupon (GRPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.