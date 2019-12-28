Analysts Expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $176.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to report sales of $176.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $176.40 million and the lowest is $176.30 million. Inter Parfums posted sales of $177.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full-year sales of $712.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $712.00 million to $712.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $744.53 million, with estimates ranging from $741.58 million to $750.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Inter Parfums had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IPAR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Inter Parfums from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $72.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.86. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $58.50 and a 52-week high of $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 64.33%.

In other news, CEO Jean Madar sold 3,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $278,719.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,980 shares in the company, valued at $278,719.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philippe Benacin sold 3,184 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $230,871.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,871.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,984 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,396 over the last quarter. 44.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 97.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the second quarter worth about $174,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the second quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

