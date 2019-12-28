Analysts Expect Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.38 Million

Brokerages expect that Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) will post sales of $88.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $88.00 million to $89.00 million. Rapid7 reported sales of $68.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full-year sales of $323.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $319.70 million to $324.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $399.66 million, with estimates ranging from $392.90 million to $405.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.11 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RPD. Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. ValuEngine cut Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.61.

In other Rapid7 news, insider Christina Luconi sold 8,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $447,589.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,685 shares in the company, valued at $7,785,507.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy Bruner sold 2,500 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,113.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,588 shares of company stock worth $7,187,765. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 26.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 125.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 412.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1,438.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $57.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.71 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.27. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $29.48 and a 52-week high of $66.01.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

