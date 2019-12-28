Analysts Expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $111.32 Million

Brokerages forecast that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) will report sales of $111.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $118.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $106.00 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full year sales of $427.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $419.00 million to $441.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $517.26 million, with estimates ranging from $483.00 million to $548.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $115.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.17 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RTLR. Barclays set a $19.00 target price on shares of Rattler Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

NASDAQ:RTLR opened at $18.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Rattler Midstream has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $20.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rattler Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 29.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

