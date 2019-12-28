Analysts Set $25.50 Target Price for Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $25.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.32 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Jefferies Financial Group an industry rank of 206 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.15. 397,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,511. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average of $19.65. Jefferies Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.84 and a fifty-two week high of $21.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 522,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $10,994,694.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,632,979 shares in the company, valued at $55,371,548.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 22,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 207,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 34.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 332.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

