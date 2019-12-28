Analyzing Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) & Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN)

Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) and Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Equitable Financial and Southern Banc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equitable Financial $17.48 million 2.17 $1.57 million N/A N/A Southern Banc $5.65 million 1.28 $460,000.00 N/A N/A

Equitable Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Southern Banc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.2% of Equitable Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Equitable Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Southern Banc shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Equitable Financial and Southern Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equitable Financial N/A N/A N/A Southern Banc 8.12% 3.99% 0.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Equitable Financial and Southern Banc, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equitable Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Southern Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Equitable Financial has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern Banc has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Southern Banc beats Equitable Financial on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equitable Financial

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending products include commercial lines of credit and term loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural operating loans, agricultural real estate loans, and one-to four-family residential real estate loans, as well as home equity loans, construction and land loans, and consumer loans. It also offers retail brokerage services under the Equitable Wealth Management name; and invests in securities. Equitable Financial Corp. operates through its main office in Grand Island, Nebraska; one full-service branch in each of Grand Island, North Platte, and Omaha, Nebraska; and one additional limited service branch in Grand Island. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Grand Island, Nebraska. Equitable Financial Corp. is a subsidiary of Equitable Financial MHC.

About Southern Banc

The Southern Banc Company, Inc. operates as the holding company for The Southern Bank Company that provides various banking products and services in Alabama. Its personal banking products include checking accounts, home mortgage loans, home equity loans, auto loans, and personal loans. The company's business banking products comprise business checking accounts, cash flow management, real estate lending, and equipment financing. It also offers commercial accounts, accounts receivable management, factoring services, and online banking and ATM services. The company operates through four full service banking offices located in Gadsden, Albertville, Guntersville, and Centre, as well as through one commercial finance office located in Birmingham. The Southern Banc Company, Inc. was founded in 1936 and is based in Gadsden, Alabama.

