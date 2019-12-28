AnarchistsPrime Price Tops $0.0001 (ACP)

AnarchistsPrime (CURRENCY:ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 28th. One AnarchistsPrime coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. AnarchistsPrime has a market cap of $365.00 and approximately $564.00 worth of AnarchistsPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AnarchistsPrime has traded 79.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About AnarchistsPrime

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2015. AnarchistsPrime’s total supply is 4,394,874 coins. AnarchistsPrime’s official Twitter account is @anarchistsprime. AnarchistsPrime’s official website is www.anarchistsprime.info.

Buying and Selling AnarchistsPrime

AnarchistsPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnarchistsPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AnarchistsPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AnarchistsPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

