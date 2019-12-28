Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANIK. Sidoti set a $50.00 target price on Anika Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BWS Financial began coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anika Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, First Analysis lowered Anika Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIK traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.83. 142,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,488. Anika Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $75.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.13 million, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 19.99 and a quick ratio of 17.74.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.25. Anika Therapeutics had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sylvia Cheung sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $1,194,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,422 shares in the company, valued at $4,264,607.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANIK. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 379.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,536,000 after buying an additional 151,961 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 105.2% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 110,490 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 32.6% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 413,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,778,000 after buying an additional 101,443 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 179.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 157,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after buying an additional 101,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 21.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,044,000 after buying an additional 78,812 shares in the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

