Ankr (ANKR) Trading 0.2% Higher This Week

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last week, Ankr has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Ankr has a total market cap of $6.44 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, ABCC, Coinsuper and BitMax.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $436.90 or 0.05910047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000462 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029737 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035773 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001902 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002563 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Ankr Profile

ANKR is a token. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,996,232,711 tokens. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

Ankr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, Bithumb, Coinall, Coinone, KuCoin, Bitinka, Binance DEX, Bilaxy, Upbit, Bittrex, Hotbit, Coinsuper, Huobi Korea, ABCC, Bgogo, CoinExchange, Sistemkoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.