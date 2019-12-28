ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Short Interest Update

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 26,430,000 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the November 28th total of 30,290,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In other news, Director John H. Schaefer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $92,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,494 shares in the company, valued at $805,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,089,000. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. grew its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 268.6% during the 3rd quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 758,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 552,876 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,517,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,342,000. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NLY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.75. 12,064,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,364,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.40. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.06.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $152.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.05 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 188.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NLY shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

