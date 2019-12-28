ANON (ANON) Trading Up 4.8% Over Last 7 Days

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 28th. During the last week, ANON has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. ANON has a total market cap of $71,392.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00183899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.59 or 0.01261212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025777 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00118943 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON.

Buying and Selling ANON

ANON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

