Anoncoin (ANC) Price Hits $0.0259 on Exchanges

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded up 24.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Anoncoin has a market capitalization of $54,671.00 and approximately $76.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Anoncoin has traded up 22.3% against the dollar. One Anoncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000353 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Anoncoin alerts:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anoncoin Coin Profile

Anoncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject. Anoncoin’s official website is anoncoin.net.

Buying and Selling Anoncoin

Anoncoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.