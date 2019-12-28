Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.05.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of Antares Pharma stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.61. The stock has a market cap of $768.79 million, a PE ratio of -117.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Antares Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $5.13.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.36 million. Antares Pharma had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Analysts expect that Antares Pharma will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Antares Pharma news, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 308,000 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $1,422,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,005,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,267,216.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $366,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 234,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Antares Pharma by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 252,023 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Antares Pharma by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

