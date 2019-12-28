Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $194.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. William Blair upgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,712,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,404. AON has a 52 week low of $141.63 and a 52 week high of $212.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.85.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.02. AON had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 51.63%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AON will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

In other AON news, insider Behets Robert 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.60, for a total transaction of $968,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of AON by 704.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

