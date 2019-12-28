Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Short Interest Update

Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the November 28th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 960,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TheStreet lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 5.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 31.3% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 3.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 52.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIV opened at $51.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.50. Apartment Investment and Management has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.83.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.73 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 37.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.18%.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

