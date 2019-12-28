Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the November 28th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.71. 46,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,364. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. Apex Global Brands has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $2.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.01.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Apex Global Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Apex Global Brands Company Profile

Apex Global Brands Inc, a brand ownership and marketing company, creates and manages lifestyle brands worldwide. The company's brand portfolio that spans multiple consumer product categories and retail tiers includes Hi-Tec, Magnum, 50 Peaks, Interceptor, Cherokee, Tony Hawk, Liz Lange, Point Cove, Carole Little, Everyday California, and Sideout.

