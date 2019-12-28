Apex Tops 24-Hour Volume of $13,239.00 (CPX)

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 28th. In the last week, Apex has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Apex has a total market capitalization of $708,254.00 and $13,239.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apex token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bit-Z, LBank and Bitbns.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00018670 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003660 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005423 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Apex Profile

Apex uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,222,327 tokens. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Apex is apex.chinapex.com.

Buying and Selling Apex

Apex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Switcheo Network, Bitbns and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

