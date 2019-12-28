APIS Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (APIS)

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 28th. APIS has a total market capitalization of $5.23 million and approximately $355,843.00 worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, APIS has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. One APIS token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, IDEX and Bit-Z.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013452 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000620 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 46% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000087 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000071 BTC.

APIS Profile

APIS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 4th, 2018. APIS’s total supply is 9,520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,964,323,180 tokens. APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official. APIS’s official website is apisplatform.io. The official message board for APIS is medium.com/apisplatform.

Buying and Selling APIS

APIS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bit-Z and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

