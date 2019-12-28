Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) Short Interest Up 13.5% in December

Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 535,200 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the November 28th total of 471,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, SVP Brent C. Jewell bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.07 per share, for a total transaction of $64,140.00. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APOG. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 814.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APOG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.48. 222,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $864.09 million, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.56. Apogee Enterprises has a 1-year low of $28.87 and a 1-year high of $46.70.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $337.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.83 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

