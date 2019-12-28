Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NYSE:ARI)

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 99.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 112.2%.

Shares of ARI stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.93. 1,057,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,384. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.65. The company has a current ratio of 50.29, a quick ratio of 50.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a 52-week low of $16.43 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.59.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a net margin of 63.86% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $85.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

ARI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.80 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

