Apollo Currency Hits Market Cap of $9.54 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, CoinBene and IDAX. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $9.54 million and $269,348.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007252 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008527 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000107 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, CoinBene and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

