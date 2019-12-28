Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) to report ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Appian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Appian also posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Appian will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.54). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.31). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 61.04%. The company had revenue of $69.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Appian’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $37.73 on Friday. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $62.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.09. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.16 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, VP David Leon Mitchell sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $33,397.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,260.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $120,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,913 shares in the company, valued at $3,906,563.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,400 shares of company stock worth $3,996,595. 50.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Appian by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 39.6% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 1,432.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Appian by 750.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Appian by 242.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

