Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 572,800 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the November 28th total of 642,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Aptinyx in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptinyx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.82.

In related news, Director Robert J. Hombach bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 204.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 72,392 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Fairpointe Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 360.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 16,791 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APTX traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.34. 138,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.24. Aptinyx has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average is $3.50.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.91 million. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 1,523.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptinyx will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

