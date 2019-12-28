AquariusCoin Trading Up 31.8% Over Last Week (ARCO)

AquariusCoin (CURRENCY:ARCO) traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. AquariusCoin has a market cap of $108,222.00 and $1.00 worth of AquariusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AquariusCoin has traded up 31.8% against the U.S. dollar. One AquariusCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0410 or 0.00000557 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AquariusCoin alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15,170.90 or 2.06279316 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00023210 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000240 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AquariusCoin Profile

AquariusCoin (ARCO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2016. AquariusCoin’s total supply is 2,639,607 coins. AquariusCoin’s official Twitter account is @ArcCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AquariusCoin is aquariuscoin.com.

AquariusCoin Coin Trading

AquariusCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AquariusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AquariusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AquariusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AquariusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AquariusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.