Arcblock Price Down 10.4% This Week (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Arcblock token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001568 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood, DragonEX, DDEX and OKEx. Arcblock has a total market cap of $11.44 million and approximately $5.19 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arcblock has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013675 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00186030 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.28 or 0.01283562 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025593 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00120852 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock’s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

Arcblock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DDEX, OKEx, Kucoin, LBank, CoinBene, DragonEX, Bithumb, BitMart, Huobi, IDEX, Cobinhood and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

