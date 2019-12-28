Arcblock Tops 1-Day Volume of $6.54 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 28th. In the last seven days, Arcblock has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $11.33 million and approximately $6.54 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arcblock token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001569 BTC on exchanges including LBank, IDEX, Kucoin and Bibox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock’s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

Arcblock can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, OKEx, LBank, Kucoin, Bibox, IDEX, Bithumb, Huobi, DDEX, DragonEX, Gate.io, Cobinhood and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

